Kerr County Historical Commission earns distinguished service award

During open session on Monday, June 26, the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court recognized and celebrated the Kerr County Historical Commission for having earned a statewide honor for its exceptional service in preserving local and state history.
The state award affirms that the local commission manages well-rounded history and preservation-related programs that enrich the local community.
“We are proud of our local historical commission for the hard work it does,” said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly. “Our members work tirelessly to preserve our local history and their civic contribution will benefit many generations to come.”
The Kerr County Historical Commission falls under the direction of the county commissioners’ court, which provides the primary operating funds for the group. Additionally, donations are received from individuals or businesses for memorial contributions, which are tax-deductible for the donor.
Its appointees to the group, Barbara Oates, who serves as president/chairperson, and Bunny Bond, who serves as vice president, were on hand in the courtroom to accept the Texas Historical Commission 2022 Distinguished Service Award certificate from the county judge.
According to the Texas Historical Commission, county level historical commissions across the state provide critical volunteer efforts to preserve Texas’ unique historic, architectural and cultural assets. Collectively, county groups provided 294,634 volunteer hours in 2022, which is an in-kind donation the state valued at $9,369,361.
The Texas Historical Commission assists more than 200 county historical commissions through programs and services that preserve Texas’ heritage for the education, enjoyment and economic benefit of present and future generations.
The state awarded 83 county historical commissioners out of the near 200 annual reports analyzed.
For more information on the Kerr County Historical Commission, visit: https://kerrcountytx.gov/historical or attend its next meeting, which will be held the third Monday of July at noon at the Old Union Church, 101 Travis Street in Kerrville.
