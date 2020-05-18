Schreiner Institute bringing ROTC opportunity to the Hill Country

Schreiner University introduces its Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program. Starting fall of 2020, the Schreiner University Air Force ROTC will be a part of Detachment 842, through a cross-town agreement with the University of Texas at San Antonio.
This agreement provides students at Schreiner University the opportunity to participate in one of the largest and most successful Air Force ROTC programs in the nation, while also having a personalized education provided by one of the best private universities in Texas. Detachment 842 earned the prestigious national Right of Line Best Large Detachment award in 2009 and 2014.
Schreiner Institute is a new program at Schreiner University, developed to focus on active and veteran military students, Academy prep and ROTC. While each participant will be full members of the Schreiner University family, Schreiner Institute will provide a cohort of people surrounding them who are like-minded with similar experiences, values and direction giving them a sense of unit and place. Schreiner Institute prepares students for a military career and develops the professional and physical attributes required for growth as an officer in the United States military.
ROTC students at Schreiner will have the chance to live and learn on a beautiful college campus—located in the picturesque Hill Country of Texas—where they will form lifelong bonds with fellow cadets. During the first two years of the program, cadets can take military leadership courses and participate in military training without contractual obligations to the Air Force. Students who qualify are also eligible to receive scholarships from both Schreiner University and the United States Air Force. Upon graduation from Schreiner University, a student who successfully completes ROTC will receive a commission as a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force.
“The students will travel to the UTSA campus on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” said Shannon Deville, director of Schreiner Institute: Military Programs and Veteran Affairs. “This travel will be provided for them by Schreiner University. The students will have the ability to use and access all available recourses and centers on the UTSA campus including libraries, diners and gyms.
“This access will allow students to have accessibility to all of the resources available at a large university such as UTSA while also having the personalized experience that a student receives while attending a private university such as Schreiner.”
Schreiner Institute plans an “Ice Breaker” for incoming Cadets on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at 6 p.m. with a “Three-Week Summer Season and Orientation” beginning Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at 7 a.m. Application to Schreiner University and other required paperwork must be in by Monday, July 6, 2020.
“The mission of Schreiner University is ‘to prepare students for meaningful work and purposeful lives in a changing global society.’” Deville went on to say. “In our constantly changing environment, we need individuals who are willing to serve a cause much greater than themselves. ROTC allows you to impact your country in profound ways. After successful completion of Air Force ROTC, as a commissioned officer you will be prepared to lead your brothers and sisters in arms. Very few people have the privilege of earning this honor.”
“Schreiner University is proud of its military heritage and connections, and we are proud to be taking a giant step forward in deepening and enhancing this heritage and these connections,” said Dr. Charlie McCormick, Schreiner University president. “The men and women who have served and will serve in our military are worthy of our very best efforts, and Schreiner University intends to provide them this experience of excellence every day.”
For more information on ROTC or Schreiner Institute, contact Deville at sdeville@Schreiner. edu.
