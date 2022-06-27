Salvation Army offering ‘Back to School’ help

Sending a child to school in the fall is exciting, nerve-wracking, and expensive.
For some families, sending a child back to school can cause financial strain on a household budget, particularly with continued after-effects of events around the world.
The Salvation Army of Kerrville has “Registration” for families who need assistance to send their children back to school for the 2022 – 23 school year.
Registration will be held at the Salvation Army offices, located at 855 Hays Street June 27-30 and July 5-8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on July 9 from 9 a.m. to noon.
To qualify, a child must be enrolled in a Kerr County school (public or private) in grades pre-kindergarten through twelfth grades. To register, a parent or guardian will need to bring and provide photo I.D., proof of address, and proof of enrollment in a Kerr County school.
Enrollment in school can be provided with last report card or confirmation of enrollment in a Kerr County school. For questions on how to register, please contact (830) 257-3620.
Individuals and/or businesses interested in “adopting” buses to help local families can do so by visiting the Salvation Army Kerrville Kroc Center, located at 201 Holdsworth Dr., or contact (830) 315-5762.
