Working to ensure Kerr County has a way to communicate during an emergency if the normal communications system fails, ham radio operators with the Hill Country Amateur Radio Club joined the Kerr Area Rural Fire Association for an exercise Nov. 12 to test their capabilities as a backup communications system.

“Every exercise we conduct is to find out what we can do well and where we can do better,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas, who guided the test with HCARC’s Terry Hipskind. “This simulated emergency drill went very well,” Thomas said, adding that the backup communications by local amateur radio operators are a key element of the Kerr County Emergency Plan.

