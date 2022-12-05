Working to ensure Kerr County has a way to communicate during an emergency if the normal communications system fails, ham radio operators with the Hill Country Amateur Radio Club joined the Kerr Area Rural Fire Association for an exercise Nov. 12 to test their capabilities as a backup communications system.
“Every exercise we conduct is to find out what we can do well and where we can do better,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas, who guided the test with HCARC’s Terry Hipskind. “This simulated emergency drill went very well,” Thomas said, adding that the backup communications by local amateur radio operators are a key element of the Kerr County Emergency Plan.
As expected, a few deficiencies were identified during the stress test, but Thomas said he feels they can be easily corrected. Plans are to conduct another exercise early next year to reevaluate and refine the plan in place.
“We need to be able to communicate with Kerr County residents during emergency situations, but also first responders and emergency personnel need to be able to communicate with each other,” Thomas said. That is why he tasked Hill Country Amateur Radio Club members with the job of stepping up to fill in any communication gaps if the regular system is compromised.
HCARC operators were deployed to several key locations in the county, including volunteer fire departments and the Kerr County Emergency Operations Center. In those assigned locations, the radio operators first transmitted on their mobile transceivers to the emergency operation center in Kerrville via the HCARC repeater stationed north of the city. Then, the radio operators simulated a repeater outage and transmitted directly to the emergency operations center using their mobile transceivers.
“I am very pleased with the outcome,” Thomas said. “The Hill Country Amateur Radio Club is another tool in our toolbox for responding to emergencies in our county.”
