The Center Point Area Historical Preservation Association will host “Texas Ranger Round-Up” on Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will celebrate the 200th Anniversary of the Texas Rangers and will be held at the Center Point Historical Park.
A special ceremony will be held at the Center Point Cemetery at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration at the park.
Food will be provided by Guadalupe Red and the Calf Fries. Live music will be offered by local entertainers. “Texas Ranger Camp” will be offered for children and a presentation by a former Texas Ranger historian will feature details on the history of the Rangers and gunfighters.
A dedication of the new Texas Ranger Cabin will also be held.
A raffle is being held for a Colt 1911 Texas Ranger 45 ACP 6” 200th Anniversary Model (only 500 have been produced).
The drawing will be held on May 6 during the event.
For more information, contact Bill Holloway at (210) 275-9226.
