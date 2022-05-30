Atmos Energy donates $2,000 to KPSF

Texas-based Atmos Energy Corporation has awarded the Kerrville Public School Foundation a $2,000 donation to foster reading in Kerrville ISD.
The largest natural-gas only distributor in the U.S., Atmos Energy strongly believes in giving back to the communities it serves.
By collaborating with local school districts and education foundations, Atmos helps provide resources for improving reading and literacy, especially at the kindergarten through third-grade level.
Upon accepting the donation, President Rachel Johnston noted, “Our community partners are very important to us. The work we do is possible only because of generous community support from companies like Atmos Energy who share our passion for educating our KISD youth. We are very grateful for this impactful donation.”
Founded in 1987, the Kerrville Public School Foundation is a 501(c)3 corporation.
To learn more about KPSF or to donate, visit www.KPSF.net, or contact KPSF Executive Director Evelyn Nelson, (830) 257-9282 or by e-mail at kpsf@windstream. net.
