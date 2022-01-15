The Hill Country Cattlewomen’s monthly meeting is scheduled on Jan. 18 at the Rails, A Cafe, Kerrville Texas.
The social hour will begin at 10 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., the speaker will be Jacklyn Hall from Representative Chip Roy’s office with a legislative update. Lunch will be served at approximately noon. Their BBQ plate, pecan pie, and drink is $18 to be paid to the HCCW Treasurer.
As usual HCCW extends an open invitation to all women in their 14-county region to attend and hopefully join their organization. Their organization benefits the counties they serve by promoting beef education, land rights and land stewardship.
The HCCW organizations raises monies for scholarships for junior and senior college students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.