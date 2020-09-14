SU offers Women’s Leadership Conference

As society’s expectations of leaders evolve, young people need the opportunity to be exposed to professional, ethical and thoughtful leadership qualities.
The purpose of the Schreiner University Women’s Leadership Conference is to bring noted women leaders to campus in a virtual environment to share their knowledge and wisdom about the challenges women leaders face and the strategies used to overcome them.
This is a free one-day virtual conference beginning at 8:30 a.m. CST on Sept 16. Register for this free virtual event at: https://bit.ly/ 3aU40Mx.
Speakers for this event include Dr. Karen Sides, personal coach at Mindful & Creative Living; Dr. Charlie McCormick, president Schreiner University; Wendy Blaettner, director of the Schreiner Experience; Danielle Carosello, GM Federal Health Sector with GE Healthcare; Angie Salinas, Major General U.S. Marine Corps (Ret); Dr. Marilyn Thompson, associate provost, Human Resources at University of Waterloo; Kimberly Lasseter, global director of Partner Program Design at Google; Tuesdae Knight, president and CEO of SAGE; Holly Parker-Ruiz, GM at JC Penney North Star Mall; and the keynote speaker is Chaunte Hall, CEO Centurion Military Alliance.
Schreiner University has partnered with the following institutions for this event: Centurion Military Alliance, University of the Incarnate Word, Trinity University and Alamo Colleges District Northeast Lakeview College.
For more information about this event, contact Wendy Blaettner, director of Schreiner Experience, at wblaettner@schreiner.edu or 792-7212.
