The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department announced that positions are available for appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Board members serve two-year terms. The board assists department leadership with planning and activities related to the Parks and Recreation Department, and is appointed by the Kerrville City Council.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets quarterly, or as called, the second Thursday of the month at 4:30 p.m. The meetings typically last one to two hours, and interested parties must be able to fulfill the meeting commitment. The next regular meeting is scheduled for March 9. Meeting dates are subject to change.

