The Museum of Western Art continues its pledge to make its 40th anniversary year one to remember. Executive Director Darrell Beauchamp has just added two workshops to the talent-studded list of teachers previously scheduled.

 “We are very fortunate to be able to attract the best instructors to teach our workshops here at the museum. The instructors for this workshop season are fabulous artists in their own right and have been respected for years for their teachings at other established art schools,” Beauchamp said.

