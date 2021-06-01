There will be a modified summer track and field program this summer, available for youngsters within the Texas Hill Country.
The program will be directed by Coach Grant Palmer from Hal Peterson Middle School in Kerrville, Coaches Kevin Pope and Jason Crawford of Tivy High School, and Coach Will Reid of Harper.
The program is offered for boys and girls ages 5-12. There will be divisions for ages 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. In lieu of practices, this summer offers only meets in which to participate and compete. It has been announced that now all three meets are set for Antler Stadium since Harper’s track will be undergoing resurfacing. Meets will be held on Thursday June 3, June 10 and June 17. Registration will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. at each meet, and the meets will run from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
There will be no field events at the meets.
The top six athletes in every race will receive a ribbon. There is no race limit for an athlete. In order to participate in the meets, there will be a $15 registration fee for each athlete beginning at 5:30 p.m.
There will be a reduction in price for families with more than one child participating.
Since there will be only meets held, there will not be any practices.
There will be eight running events for each age division. The only registration will be meet entries to help cover costs of ribbons.
