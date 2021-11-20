The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas announced that the speaker for the November meeting will be Dr. Donald S. Frazier, director of the Texas Center at Schreiner University.
The Texas Center’s goal is “to promote the classic Texas virtues of spirit, fortitude and achievement in an educational ecosystem that offers opportunities for students—and the community—to learn and appreciate the uniqueness of Texas history, culture, and people.”
Frazier is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington and Texas Christian University, and is the award-winning author of five books on Texans in the Civil War, including “Blood and Treasure,” “Cottonclads!,” “Fire in the Cane Field,” “Thunder Across the Swamp,” “Blood on the Bayou,” and “Tempest over Texas.” His other work includes serving as co-author of “Frontier Texas, Historic Abilene, and The Texas You Expect,” as well as general editor of “The U.S. and Mexico at War” and a collection of letters published as “Love and War: The Civil War Letters and Medicinal Book of August V. Ball.”
Dr. Frazier will present a review of the book “Forget the Alamo.”
The meeting will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22 at First United Methodist Church. Anyone interested in Texas history is welcome to attend, and assistance is available for those wishing to trace their Texas ancestors’ presence during the Republic of Texas era.
For more information, contact President Judy McVay at (830) 537-3742, or email jmcvay@gvtc.com.
The DRT recognizes two Texas Honor Days in November. The first is the birth of Stephen F. Austin. He was born Nov. 3, 1793 in Virginia. His father, Moses Austin, lost his considerable lead mining fortune in the depression of 1819 and subsequently developed a plan to settle American colonists in Spanish Texas. After a short battle with pneumonia, he died on Dec. 27, 1836, at the age of 43. In his eulogy for Austin, Sam Houston called him “The Father of Texas.”
The second Honor Day is DRT Founders Day, which commemorates the founding of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas on Nov. 6, 1891. Without the efforts of the DRT, the Alamo would have been demolished in 1901.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.