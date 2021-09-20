The Kerrville Genealogical Society offers a “Beginning Genealogy 101” class on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 1-4 p.m. in the classroom at Guadalupe Basin Natural Resources Center, 125 Lehmann Dr., Kerrville.
Topics will include Census Records, Charts and Forms, Do’s and Don’ts, Genealogy Websites, Organization, and Timelines.
Call the KGS at 830-315-1836 to register. Leave your name and contact information on a voicemail. There is a $15 donation to the KGS at the time of the class.
The meeting today, Sept. 15, features William R. “Bill” Rector, M.D. ret., of Kerrville. He is board president of the newly formed Heart of the Hills Heritage Center (his topic for today); president of the Historic Downtown Business Alliance; and a member of the Kerr County Historical Commission, and the board of the Symphony of the Hills.
Future meetings are Oct. 20 and Nov. 17. Visit the website at www.kerrvillegenealogy.wordpress.com.
