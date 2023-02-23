County to tackle magistrate challenges

The issue of magistrates around the state allowing accused persons to be released from jail on a low-amount bond or personal recognizance bonds, who had assault charges pending, brought needed changes to how those kinds of cases are handled.
Recent changes in the law have made it easier for magistrates to have more information before setting bonds.
Kerr County will be hiring a new magistrate in the coming months to improve the magistration system at the Kerr County Jail. Jail Supervisor Sylvia Foraker said having a magistrate available full time during the week will be a great help at the jail.
“It will provide standardization of our process during the week because the justices of the peace come to the jail on different time schedules. This will provide more timely magistration,” Foraker said. She said one of the most critical issues is when an inmate comes in who needs medical attention, but cannot get the medical help until they are magistrated.
The change in the requirements for magistrates was inspired by the 2017 Thanksgiving Day murder of DPS Trooper Damon Allen on Interstate 45 in Freestone County by DaBrett Black. Black, who had a lengthy criminal history, was out on only a $15,000 bond on the charge of assaulting a public servant and evading arrest plus he had other charges pending against him. He had previously been charged in 2015 with assault of a public servant and evading, but that charge was later dismissed.
Black fled the scene and was arrested later 100 miles away from the location of the incident. Black pled not guilty and entered an insanity plea. His trial was delayed because of COVID, but he was eventually found guilty in 2021 and sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.
Senate Bill 6 which passed through the Texas Legislature in 2019 is called the Damon Allen Act. The legislation requires some offenses to have mandatory bond amounts which takes away the option for magistrates to set whatever amount they want to set in some cases. The bill also requires the entry of information into a statewide system available to all magistrates when new charges are filed.
In order for a county to hire a magistrate a special bill must be passed through the state legislature. State Representative Andrew Murr sponsored House Bill 4303 in the 2019 Texas Legislature to give Kerr County the authority to hire an additional magistrate to take over some of the responsibilities now charged to the justices of the peace. Justices of the Peace are elected from precincts. House Bill 4303 provides for the new magistrate to be hired and supervised by district judges Pat Pattillo and Patrick McGuire, and County Court at Law Judge Susan Harris.
“The Texas Legislature has increased the amount of money involved in a civil case that is heard in the JP courts from $10,000 to $20,000 which means our caseloads have increased significantly,” Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Kathy Mitchell said.
Magistrates are now mandated to provide information on the inmate, the charges and the bond set into a statewide data collection system called the Public Safety Reporting System under the Office of Court Administration.
“The magistrate has to enter the information into the state system. We can now review their criminal history and any pending charges against them and that helps us to better determine the amount of the bond to set and what bond conditions are needed,” Mitchell added.
“People who turn themselves in at the jail can get out faster and that will save the taxpayers of Kerr County,” she added.
All of the forms have to be completed and the information entered into the system which Mitchell described as “very time consuming.”
“I believe it’s going to create less stress for me personally because of all of the other JP duties that I have,” Mitchell said.
The new magistrate will be a full-time position. He/she will be officed at the Kerr County Jail in an area that once housed the jail’s law library. Computer tablets with the law library materials are now furnished to inmates, upon request, so the need for the physical law library has been eliminated.
The position was funded in this year’s FY22-23 county budget. The legislation requires that the person hired will be paid no less than the county’s JPs. This year’s base pay for the JPs is $61,714.28. The job, with all the requirements, has been posted on the county website under the employment section for persons interested in applying.
The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Kerr County for at least two years and be at least 30 years old.
Requirements for the position include being a high school graduate or GED equivalent and a preferred bachelor’s degree. The applicant should have a minimum of five years of experience in courtroom operations or previous experience as a justice of the peace or magistrate. The person hired will be required to complete the initial 80-hour training with the Texas Justice Court Training Center and maintain 20 hours a year in continuing education.
Duties of the new magistrate will include magistration of prisoners (advising the charges), determining if the inmate will qualify for a court-appointed attorney, setting bonds, determining probable cause (info provided by law enforcement), conducting examining trials, issuing emergency protective orders (in family violence cases), issuing ignition interlock orders (in DWI cases) and, if needed, adjudicating minor misdemeanor cases that do not involve jail or penitentiary sentences. The magistrate will also be able to adjust or revoke bonds before the filing of any information in misdemeanor cases or return of an indictment in felony cases.
The magistrate will also be able to issue search warrants and arrest warrants for law enforcement officers.
In the legislation the magistrate can also exercise concurrent criminal jurisdiction, if needed, with the justice of the peace on certain cases filed in the precinct except in cases set for trial on the merits based on a “not guilty” plea.
Former Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer also played an important role in the creation of the new magistrate position before he retired.
“This needed to be done. Back then, sometimes a person stayed in the jail for up to 24 hours on very minor issues. This will provide a much more expedited process. The process needed to be enhanced to keep the backlog out of the jail,” Hierholzer said late last week.
Hierholzer said he went to State Representative Murr several years ago and asked him to sponsor a bill in the legislature to give Kerr County the authority to hire a magistrate. Each county has to have a specific bill in order to move forward. Several other counties around the state had already received legislative approval to hire a magistrate.
The Kerr County Jail is a 328-bed facility. Foraker said the jail tries to stay to no more than 80 percent capacity which gives them room for classification of prisoners. Prisoners are required to be separated into classes while incarcerated, like misdemeanor inmates cannot be housed with accused felons plus there are several other criteria that requires the jail to segregate inmates in different cells.
Kerr County also houses prisoners for other counties. They currently have contracts with 11 other counties and have seven more in process, Foraker said. Those counties pay $65 a day to have their prisoners housed in Kerr County.
