Kerr County officials are passing on a Texas Department of Motor Vehicles warning to local residents so that they don’t fall prey to a new smishing scam.
“Some individuals around the state are experiencing instances in which they receive text messages masquerading as the TxDMV and that try to get these individuals to divulge personal information,” said Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves, whose office handles vehicle licensing and titling matters for the county.
Many people are familiar with “phishing” – the fraudulent practice of sending emails purporting to be from reputable companies in an attempt to get people to reveal personal information. This newest scam, however, called “smishing” is like phishing in that it also is a malicious attempt to get a person’s information that can be monetized later, but this illegal scheme is carried out through text messages, not email.
“We cannot stress enough that the TxDMV will never reach out directly via email or text, requesting any personal information from you,” said a notice issued by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Information Technology Department.
“If you receive such an email or text message, please do not respond to it,” Reeves said. “It is safest to trust your intuition. If an email or text message claims to be from the TxDMV (or any other state agency, for that matter) or just seems odd or out of the ordinary, just please ignore it,” he added.
“For your peace of mind, if you receive a text or email that claims you have ‘pending renewal fees’ or anything else that seems official while asking you to divulge personal information or some form of financial payment, it is best to contact the TxDMV directly,” Reeves said.
For anyone who receives one of these suspicious texts on their cellphone, the TxDMV IT experts provide this recommended course of action:
• Do not click on any links within the text message;
• Block the sender of the message on your cellphone;
• Delete the text message;
• Rely on self judgement and trust one’s intuition. If something seems “off,” then it probably is.
“In today’s world of technology, when we’ve become pretty reliant on doing everything at our fingertips, it is best to heed this warning. We should all remain vigilant and exercise caution in our day-to-day, electronic communications,” Reeves said.
For more information, visit www.efraudprevention.net.
