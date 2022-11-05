Kerrville Police Department and Kerrville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association (KCPAAA) announced the 2022 Blue Santa program. It helps qualified Kerrville and Kerr County families provide a merry Christmas for their children, ages 13 and younger.

Blue Santa gives clothing and toys for the children, and Kerrville Rotary Club provides generous packages of food for the family.

