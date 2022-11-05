Kerrville Police Department and Kerrville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association (KCPAAA) announced the 2022 Blue Santa program. It helps qualified Kerrville and Kerr County families provide a merry Christmas for their children, ages 13 and younger.
Blue Santa gives clothing and toys for the children, and Kerrville Rotary Club provides generous packages of food for the family.
Those who wish to receive assistance must complete an application along with a copy of a photo ID of the parent or guardian; a copy of a current document showing Medicaid or SNAPS (food stamp) benefits for the children; and a copy showing proof of school registration for school-age children or a copy of the birth certificate for children too young for school. The deadline for completed applications is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Blue Santa application forms may be picked up at the front desk at Kerrville Police Department Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The police department is at 429 Sidney Baker Street, right across the street from Walgreens.
Blue Santa brings many people in the community together – children and families who receive assistance, police officers who appreciate positive interactions with the public, volunteers who organize and shop for Blue Santa, and people who donate to make it all possible.
To make a donation, send a check to KCPAAA, P.O. Box 290629, Kerrville, TX 78029. KCPAAA is a 501(c)(3) organization, and donations are tax deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.