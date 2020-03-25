For the safety of its employees and local citizens, the Kerr County Tax Office is now closed to the public until further notice.
“The closure of in-person access to our offices is made in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 novel coronavirus,” said Bob Reeves, the county’s tax assessor-collector.
The closures to public traffic apply to operations in the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street, Suite 124, in Kerrville, and the West Kerr Courthouse Annex, 3350 Junction Highway in Ingram.
So far, there have been NO cases of COVID-19 in Kerr County, but many offices are taking similar measures in an effort to promote communitywide social distancing.
Staff members are in the office and ready to help the public. Anyone with questions may call the office at 792-2242.
Motor vehicle registrations may be renewed in one of three ways:
• Over the phone by calling 830-792-2241. There is a 2.4% fee for using a credit card;
• By placing them in the drop box at the office in the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street, Suite 124;
• By logging in to renew.txdmv. gov/Renew/registrationrenewal/jsp/txdot_reg_ren_enter_vehicle_info.jsp.
Effective immediately, there is no requirement for a title application to be submitted within a specified time, Reeves said.
As a result, the delinquent transfer penalty does not apply to any title application submitted between March 16, 2020, and 60 days after the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles provides notice that normal titling services are to be resumed.
Title applications submitted delinquently after 60 days from the TXDV notice will not be assessed a penalty for any period associated with the waiver.
For property taxes, they may be submitted using the drop box at the offices’ entrances or mailed to the office. Taxpayers should make sure their phone number is included on their check.
For those paying by phone with a credit or debit card, there will be a 2.4% fee.
For voter registration applications and mail ballot applications, call 792-2242 to have them mailed. Mail ballot applications are also available online at https://webservices.sos.state.tx.us/forms/5-15f.pdf. The form will need to be printed and mailed to the local office at: Kerr County Tax Office, 700 Main St., Ste. 124, Kerrville, TX 78028.
For those who need to register to vote or change their address, they should go to https://www.votetexas.gov/. The form will need to be printed, completed and mailed to the local office at the address listed above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.