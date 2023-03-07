“Robot Mania” returns to Science Mill

Robots are returning to Johnson City, as the Science Mill hosts “Robot Mania” during its expanded Spring Break Schedule, the week of March 11-19.
The week will be one of special activities centering around robotics, including building, coding, and operating every type of robot from Critter Bots to a Colossal Robotic Hand.
A partial list of activities includes:
• Brains Behind the Bots: Meet programmers and engineers;
During the week, visitors can also visit more than 50 interactive exhibitions inside the museum and outside in the Science & Art Park, as well as browse the Gift Shop.
The expanded Spring Break hours run from Saturday, March 11, through Sunday, March 19, 2023. The Science Mill is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and on Sundays from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Special Robot Mania activities run continuously 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m. except on Sunday. Some activities are scheduled at specific times. Details are online at www.sciencemill.org or by calling (844) 263-6405.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.sciencemill.org under Upcoming Events. Walk-ins are also welcome.
The Science Museum is located at 101 South Lady Bird Lane, Johnson City, Texas (corner of U.S. 290 and Lady Bird Lane). Free parking is available in front of Science Mill or at Courthouse Square. The Lady Bird Cafe onsite will be open for lunch.
The Science Mill is a 501(c)3 non-profit museum that opened in 2015 to offer innovative STEM programs and interactive exhibits to all students–regardless of economic status, location, gender or race.
