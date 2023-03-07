“Robot Mania” returns to Science Mill
Visitors at the Science Mill during “Robot Mania” week March 11-19 will sharpen STEM skills with activities such as bringing robotic critters to life by building digital blocks of code.

Robots are returning to Johnson City, as the Science Mill hosts “Robot Mania” during its expanded Spring Break Schedule, the week of March 11-19.

The week will be one of special activities centering around robotics, including building, coding, and operating every type of robot from Critter Bots to a Colossal Robotic Hand.

