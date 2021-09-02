William B. “Dub” Thomas, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator, announces the county’s annual Flu Clinic is set up for Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
This year the clinic will be only a “drive-through” event, no walk-ins as they have done in the past.
The flu shots will be offered approximately 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.
Thomas is looking for added community volunteers to help set up traffic cones to mark the drive-through lanes, as well as aid such as handing out clipboards and registration forms to residents who have not completed pre-registration.
Thomas said he is not assigning work times as he has done in the past, but asks volunteers to email him at his office at wthomas@co.kerr.tx.us, and tell him what hours each volunteer can work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.