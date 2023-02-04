Tom Daniels principal announces retirement after 30 years with KISD

The Kerrville ISD Board of Trustees accepted the retirement of longtime Tom Daniels Elementary Principal Amy Billeiter, effective at the end of the current school, during the January Board Meeting.
“Mrs. Billeiter represents one of the highest levels of dedication to public service, and over her 30-plus-year career, she has impacted thousands of students in our district,” said Jarrett Jachade, interim superintendent.
“Under her leadership, Daniels Elementary has seen significant academic growth, she has created a family-like atmosphere among the staff, and environment where students feel safe to learn. We are so grateful for her service and the impact she has had on KISD. We wish her and her family all the best for a well-deserved retirement.”
Billeiter’s educational career spans more than 30 years, all with Kerrville ISD. She started as a paraprofessional, then became a teacher and aAssistant principal at Tom Daniels Elementary, before being named principal, a position she has served in for 15 years.
Billeiter credits her love of working with children and learning for inspiring her amazing educational career.
“Unforgettable moments give us memories that last forever. I have so many favorite memories, but working with teachers in the development of students, the achievement of their goals and the advancement of the society in which we live is powerful,” she said.
“Thank you staff members of DES and KISD for collaborating to make learning memorable and enabling students to see the world from new perspectives. It has truly been an honor and privilege to work in KISD.”
Interviews with candidates for the position will begin next month, with a goal of making a hiring recommendation to the KISD Board of Trustees during their February board meeting.
