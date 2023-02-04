Tom Daniels principal announces retirement after 30 years with KISD
Longtime Tom Daniels Elementary Principal Amy Billeiter has announced her retirement, effective at the end of the current school year.

The Kerrville ISD Board of Trustees accepted the retirement of longtime Tom Daniels Elementary Principal Amy Billeiter, effective at the end of the current school, during the January Board Meeting.

“Mrs. Billeiter represents one of the highest levels of dedication to public service, and over her 30-plus-year career, she has impacted thousands of students in our district,” said Jarrett Jachade, interim superintendent.

