The City of Kerrville has resumed using its surface water treatment plant for potable water, after temporarily turning off plant operations recently following a diesel spill on the Guadalupe River.
The spill occurred on May 13 at a private business approximately 2.5 miles upstream of the plant, and caused the city to immediately switch from using the surface water treatment plant to its groundwater wells for city water needs.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality oversees the cleanup of spills such as these. The City of Kerrville kept constant communication with TCEQ and the business owner as a remediation company worked to contain and remove all of the diesel from the spill site and adjacent drainage way.
All water samples collected by the city’s Water Production division from the plant’s intake structure have come back negative for petroleum products.
