Kerr County commissioners have signed a proclamation recognizing next Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, as National Voter Registration Day.
“This nonpartisan civic holiday is important, because it not only celebrates our democracy, but also it represents a concentrated effort across our great nation by volunteers and organizations who will get out into neighborhoods and help Americans register so that they can vote in the upcoming Constitutional Amendment Election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.,” said Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves.
Anyone who is not yet registered to vote should do so before the Oct. 4 deadline.
Any Kerr County residents who want to know if they are already registered to vote can find out for certain by visiting: https://www.votetexas. gov/register/ index.html.
Anyone wishing to register to vote may do so by visiting: www.votetexas.gov/register/index.html or visiting, in-person, the Kerr County Elections Department, on the first floor of the Kerr County Courthouse.
According to U.S. Census data from 2020, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote.
For additional assistance, citizens may call (830) 792-2242.
