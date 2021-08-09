Due to the recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases and variants, Peterson Health has elevated protocols for hospital visitation.
As of Aug. 2, Peterson Health is not allowing children 16 years and younger to enter the hospital, said Audrey Cortez, director of Patient Experience,
“We know this is difficult for both the patients and their family or friends and we apologize, but the restrictions are critical in order to protect the health of our patients and employees and to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
“We are seeing large numbers of children congregating in the hospital and visiting family and we have no way of verifying if they are vaccinated or not. We feel strongly that limiting visitation can mitigate the spread of COVID and any variants.”
Peterson Health continues to make it a requirement that all visitors, employees, and guests wear masks, including non-clinical staff.
Clinical staff in direct patient care have been wearing masks from the very beginning of the onset of COVID and all Peterson employees will continue to wear masks as recommended by the CDC.
As healthcare workers, Peterson Health strongly believes that wearing facemasks protects patients, employees, and the community from the spread of COVID-19.
With case numbers rising again, Peterson Health does not believe it would be prudent at this time to discontinue this important practice.
Gov. Abbott stated that businesses, including hospitals, may still limit capacity and/or implement additional safety protocols at their own discretion.
Please be kind and cooperative with the staff at the entry doors on this matter.
“While I am in favor of independence, freedom of choice and free will, I know that wearing a mask while COVID continues is the right thing to do, especially for healthcare workers,” said Cory Edmondson, president and CEO of Peterson Health.
Peterson Health is grateful for the understanding and cooperation of the community during this difficult time.
Still unvaccinated? Peterson Health offers vaccines through Peterson Urgent Care.
Currently, they are offering the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines. Appointments can be made by calling (830) 258-7373, select Option 2, with openings Tuesday and Thursdays from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. or 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. or Saturdays between 8 to 9 a.m.
For more information on visitation restrictions, contact Audrey Cortez, director of Patient Experience for Peterson Health at (830) 258-7841. For questions and answers regarding COVID-19 visit their website at www.petersonhealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.