City Council approves proposed tax rate

Short-term rentals and planned development projects topped the Kerrville City Council regular meeting on Aug. 9, with details emerging on planned ordinance amendments to address the rapidly increasing number of applicants seeking conditional use permits and approval given for a multi-family development project.
Tax rate
With a proposed budget complete, council approved a resolution to set the City of Kerrville proposed tax rate at $0.5752 per $100 of assessed value, to include the increase set forth by the passage of the city’s Bond Election to fund a Public Safety Facility.
Julie Behrens, director of finance, said the resolution would allow staff to plan the required public hearings on the tax rate.
“The increase is all related to public safety,” Behrens said. “(There is) no additional debt.”
Behrens said passage of the proposed tax rate resolution would provide for a public hearing on the tax rate to be held on Aug. 23.
“We are not actually adopting a tax rate, just moving forward with a proposed tax rate, which we will publicize in newspapers for a public hearing to be held on Aug. 23,” Behrens said.
Council voted unanimously to approve the resolution of the proposed tax rate.
Zoning appeal
While Planning & Zoning Commission members were split (3-3) on a request to change zoning to 22.03 acres located on East Main, council unanimously approved Ordinance No. 2022-24 on first reading, which will change the zoning of property located in the 2300 block of East Main from a Medium Density Residential Zoning District to a Multi-family Residential Zoning District.
The item was brought to council on appeal by the property owner.
Planning Director Drew Paxton pointed out that the property in question was surrounded by multi-family units, as well as commercial property and Schreiner University.
Representing the applicant, local real estate broker Bruce Stracke said multi-family projects have been identified as a need locally and approving the zoning change would allow for his client to meet that need.
Stracke said he does not have details on plans for the development, but the zone change would allow for a myriad of options, including town homes, condominiums and apartments.
No citizens spoke in favor or against the project during the public hearing and the ordinance passed by a 5-0 vote on first reading.
Short-term rentals
After hosting a community town hall meeting and hosting a workshop regarding policies and procedures to address in the rapid increase in Conditional Use Permits by property owners to operate short-term rental properties, council members were faced with five new requests and applications.
Before discussing the first CUP request, Paxton pointed out the progress that has been made with regard to future code amendments on the topic.
“I just want to give a quick update as it relates to short-term rentals,” Paxton said. “We have a pending code amendment coming to council. P&Z (Planning & Zoning Commission) made a recommendation at the regular scheduled meeting that will come to council.”
Paxton said the amendment will be presented to council and a public hearing held on the item during the Kerrville City Council regular meeting scheduled for Sept. 13.
“We will continue accepting future applications for conditional use permits, as citizens do have that right to continue to apply until the affective date of the proposed amendment,” Paxton said. “We will still have some cases coming before P&Z and council as we move through this.”
Paxton reminded council that each property owner application requesting a Conditional Use Permit for short-term rental use is decided on a case-by-case basis.
While a future amendment is expected and will address concerns such as monitoring and limitations for property owners, City Attorney Mike Hayes confirmed that all applications received under the current policy must be approved or denied under the current policy.
Therefore, five new applications were unanimously approved.
The locations of the approved short-term rental properties are:
• 1959 Arcadia Loop;
• 330 Guadalupe St;
• 1229 Jefferson St.;
• 426 Meadowview Lane;
• 410 Circle Dr.
Kerrville Kindness
Mayor Judy Eychner presented a Kerrville Kindness Award to Sylvia Fritz Dobbs and David Fritz, owners of Mini Mart, for sponsoring the July 4 fireworks display for the second consecutive year and for their “unwavering commitment to serving the community.”
“We just love our community,” Fritz Dobbs said. “From our family, we are just carrying on the tradition. Mini Mart is going to turn 50 next year. Our parents started it. They are not with us now, but they loved everybody, too.”
Mini Mart was founded by Junior and Ann Fritz, who have both passed away.
Public hearing, ordinances
In a split, 4-1 vote, council approved on first reading Ordinance No. 2022-23, creating a Planned Development District for Light Commercial Uses and a Stand-Alone Parking lot on approximately 1.49 acres located at 829 Clay St.
This agenda item was met with much resistance from residential neighbors, who oppose the planned parking lot, however, previous litigation launched by the property owner against the city on the matter gave council little choice but to approve the ordinance, according to City Attorney Mike Hayes.
Consent agenda
The council unanimously approved the consent agenda:
• Purchase of laptops and docking stations necessary for the operations of Kerrville Police Department body cameras in an amount not to exceed $96,792.10;
• Minutes from the July 25 Kerrville Town Hall meeting;
• City Council regular meeting minutes for July 26;
• Minutes from the City of Kerrville employee benefits trust meeting held on July 26;
• Minutes from the July 26 council workshop.
Other business
• Council voted 5-0 to approve a resolution approving a negotiated settlement between Atmos Cities Steering Committees and Atmos Energy Corporation, regarding the company’s 2022 rate review mechanism filing.
• Council unanimously approved a professional service agreement with MuniCap, Inc.
