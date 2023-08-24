A cool and rainy spring means that despite above-average summer temperatures, Texas hunters could encounter significantly increased dove populations as the 2023 season opens Sept. 1.

Spring surveys conducted by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department staff found an estimated 28.3 million mourning doves in Texas, a 44 percent increase from 2022.  White-wing dove populations have increased 20 percent, tying the record high with an estimated 11.7 million this year.

