With the influx of a weather system that dumped rain on most of Kerr County this week, officials decided first thing Wednesday morning, Sept. 9, to lift the burn ban off its Precinct 4.
As of now, Precincts 1, 2, 3 and 4 are all free of the burn ban.
This means that controlled, open-flame, outdoor burning is allowed. That said, officials urge landowners to take every safety precaution possible, so that their fires do not get out of control and put people and properties at risk.
County leaders generally implement a burn ban when conditions are prime for a wildfire and public safety hazard, such as when the outdoor environment has become overly dry, when grasses have grown high during a period of early growth but then dried out and turned brown when there hasn’t been enough moisture to sustain them, and when winds are gusting and could easily spread wildfires.
For more information on proper burning and restrictions, see the “Burn ban documents” section on the county’s website: https://www. co.kerr.tx.us/notices/.
Additionally, to determine if a particular precinct is currently under a burn ban at any time, read the top lines of text on the county’s homepage: www.co.kerr.tx.us.
Residents are also ecouraged to call the county’s Burn Ban Hotline at (830) 315-BURN, which is updated daily.
