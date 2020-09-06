After temporarily limiting in-person traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Office and Elections Office has reopened for customers to conduct in-person business.
The office’s employees, who continued to do their job the entire time working through phone, internet and appointments, are now ready to welcome citizens in the office, located in Suite 124 on the first floor of the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street in Kerrville.
“I’m sure the public understands that, for a while, we needed to limit foot traffic in our offices to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus,” said Bob Reeves, the county’s tax assessor-collector and elections administrator.
“Now, thankfully, we’re seeing lower numbers of active cases of COVID-19, and so we’re happy to say that we have opened our doors to walk-ins once again,” Reeves added.
The annex in Ingram continues to be closed to in-person visits and work with local taxpayers through the internet or mail. “We will announce when we are able to reopen it safely to the public again,” Reeves said.
The Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. It may also be reached by phoning 792-2242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.