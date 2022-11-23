The City of Kerrville Municipal Offices and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24–25, 2022 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The library will resume regular business on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. Municipal offices will resume business at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.
Additionally, the city secretary’s office will be closed Nov. 24-25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Should you need assistance, please email City Secretary Shelley McElhannon at shelley. mcelhannon@kerrvilletx.gov.
The Parks and Recreation Department office located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will resume regular business on Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 a.m.
For more information, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx. gov.
