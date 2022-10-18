The Kerrville Police Department will join forces with the Drug Enforcement Administration and hundreds of other law enforcement agencies across the country to provide a venue for persons who want to dispose of unwanted and unused prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“National Take-Back-Day” will provide an opportunity for the public to bring in expired, unwanted, or unused medications to law enforcement officers for destruction.

