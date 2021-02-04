Abbott reappoints Ables presiding regional judge

Governor Greg Abbott announced the reappointment of Kerrville’s Steve Ables as a Presiding Judge of the Sixth Administrative Judicial Region, a 6-year term.
Ables is currently the chairman of the Regional Presiding Judges.
He previously served as the 216th Judicial District Court judge in Kerrville.
Ables is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Texas Center for the Judiciary Curriculum Committee and is a founding board member of the Texas Judicial Foundation.
He is the former dean of the Texas College for New Judges and the past chairman of the Texas Center for the Judiciary, Texas Judicial Section and Texas Judicial Ethics Committee and is a life fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. Ables is also a board member of the Cailloux Charitable Foundation, Hill County Youth Ranch Advisory Board and a member of the Hill Country Beginners Symphony Orchestra. Ables attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and received a Bachelor of Arts and a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor University.
Abbott’s appointment of Ables is subject to Senate confirmation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.