The Carden International Circus announces the “Return of Fun in 2021,” with the “Spectacular Circus” coming to Hill Country Youth Event Center, one day only, Monday, April 26, with two performances.
Thrills and excitement will fill three rings with acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils, and clowns. All this and more come to life bringing unforgettable memories to all. No video games required – bring your entire family to see real-life masters of gravity, jaw dropping stunts, belly-jiggling hijinks and so much more. Tickets are on sale now.
The Carden family celebrates almost 60 years of presenting the circus tradition to audiences across the U.S. This year features a new generation of circus performers from across the globe. This melting pot of artists will create life-long memories for the entire family as audiences will hold their collective breath throughout an entire two-hour performance. Watch as acrobats tumble and spin through the air. Become mesmerized by the allure of the aerial artistry high above. Witness heart-stopping feats and tricks as daredevils defy the laws of physics.
The Carden herd of Asian elephants lead the charge as they adorn the circus floor demonstrating their enormous grace, intelligence, and strength guided by multi-generational elephant trainer, Joey Frisco. Adam Burke presents his six Bengal tigers in a sequence of playful tricks demonstrating the respect between wild beast and trainer. Horses and camels dance in unison at the guiding hand of Yosa Garner in a liberty display.
Doors open one hour before show time for the Preshow Festivities including performer meet-and-greets, interactive circus skills, and animal rides.
Tickets are on sale now at www.spectacularcircus.com or one hour before show time at Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Highway 27, Kerrville, TX 78028. First 100 Adults pay $9.99 on-line only. General Admission tickets are $10 for children 12 & under. Adult tickets are $20.
