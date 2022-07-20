Council approves KPD camera replacements
KPD Chief Chris McCall discusses the need for replacement of body and patrol unit cameras, with city council members.

The Kerrville City Council approved a request by Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall for funds to replace the department’s body-worn and in-car camera systems, using both grant and American Rescue Plan Act funds, at its regular meeting held July 12.

McCall told council members that due to age and technology, all body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems needed to be replaced.

