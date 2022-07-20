Council approves KPD camera replacements

The Kerrville City Council approved a request by Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall for funds to replace the department’s body-worn and in-car camera systems, using both grant and American Rescue Plan Act funds, at its regular meeting held July 12.
McCall told council members that due to age and technology, all body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems needed to be replaced.
“In early 2021 we did a review of all of our systems within the police department,” McCall said. “One of the items that we identified as in need of replacement was our body camera and in-car camera system.”
McCall described the current hardware as being at the “end-of-life” stage. He also cited challenges with the current server size, video quality, mounting systems and outdated technology as being needs for a complete system replacement.
“Our cameras are routinely becoming dislodged off of uniforms. I would say as we review use of force incidents, probably 25 percent of the time the camera ends up on the ground, instead of on the officer videoing what is occurring,” McCall said. “We definitely want to do everything we can to resolve that.”
McCall said the current camera system requires manual activation, saying each officer should be able to safely proceed with their duties and not be distracted by having to stop and activate the body-worn camera.
Also, McCall said the current system does not allow for redaction capabilities and upon request, KPD is having to hire a third party to redact details that are not allowed to be released.
He said over the past few months, he and his command staff have been reviewing solutions for replacement systems and have selected BodyWorn by Utility as the company with the best product for KPD.
“It has internal uniform mounting options to help keep the camera from being ripped from the uniform,” McCall said. “It also has an ‘officer down’ feature, so if an officer goes down, it will begin making notifications.”
He said the proposed system would automatically activate in the event of a foot pursuit and provides for Rocket Wireless Access Point and GPS capabilities.
“Rocket Wireless Access gives us technology capabilities that we don’t currently have in the vehicle,” McCall said. “It acts as a hotspot and allows us to connect other technology to it that we currently use in the vehicle to get those signals back to our office.”
McCall said the software in the BodyWorn by Utility system includes a “smart redaction” program, which would allow the images required to be redacted to be removed before video is released.
McCall said the total cost of the replacement program for the body-worn and in-car cameras is $680,320.10 and will include:
• Body cameras;
• In-car cameras;
• Rocket in-car wireless access points;
• Digital evidence management system;
• Upgrade to rugged Dell laptop computers;
• Havis in-car docking station;
• NetMotion IT security and connectivity, and;
• CAD integration.
McCall proposed that the funding for the project be provided through a $238,466.25 grant from the Office of the Governor and the remainder be funded through existing American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Mayor Judy Eychner asked what the expected lifetime of the new system would be, to which McCall said 5-6 years.
“With this proposal, anything that goes down during that five-year timeframe, they will replace,” McCall said.
Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson asked if city staff would be planning for the expense at the end of the five-year period.
City Manager E.A. Hoppe said they would.
“This is a great example of one of those pieces within our asset replacement program that we will plan for, recognizing that future liability,” Hoppe said.
Kerrville Economic
Development Corporation
Gil Salinas, executive director of the Kerrville Economic Development Corporation provided a quarterly update.
Salinas began by sharing that KEDC was recognized by the Texas Economic Council with a Workforce Excellence Award, saying that only one city is selected within demographic categories for the entire state.
He said the honors came from the KEDC efforts in promoting the avionics industry locally, as well as work within local schools to promote workforce programs and their efforts before, during and after the COVID-19 crisis.
“It’s pretty exciting and quite the honor to receive this award, being number one in the state for this particular population category,” Salinas said. “Again, this is for creativity and strategies that we employ in economic development.”
Community Improvement Plan
Kyle Burrow, City of Kerrville director of engineering, provided council with an update on 29 identified projects ranging from street reconstruction to facility upgrades and water projects.
Of those projects, Burrows said 12 were completed and most of the remaining projects would be completed by the end of the year.
The replacement of the aging Lois Street Water Tank is expected to be completed by December, while repairs to the air conditioning system and roof at the Cailloux Theater is slated to be completed in September.
Neighborhood
Enhancement Team
Guillermo Garcia, director of innovation, provided an update from the Neighborhood Enhancement Team, which is a collaborative effort led by the code enforcement staff to improve one neighborhood at a time through the concentrated delivery of services and programs provided by the city and its partners.
Garcia said the NET program was created in 2019 and three projects have already been completed.
Garcia said the process begins by identifying the area of opportunity within the city. That area is then evaluated and projects proposed. Next, the proposed improvements are then coordinated with property owners and finally the cleanup occurs.
Hoppe said during the coordination phase of the process, outside resources are sought for assistance to fund and facilitate the cleanup projects.
“We want to be very clear in the distinction of public funds and the coordination of staff for the use of private funds and private volunteerism,” Hoppe said.
Garcia said the Legion Street area was the project for this summer.
He said neighborhoods are identified through code violations.
“(In the Legion area) There were six cases that received final notices, which is just before a citation is issued,” Garcia said.
With regard to this summer’s project, Garcia said drainage was addressed, potholes were filled and trees were trimmed. In addition, he said large trash collection efforts were offered to the residents in the area.
Garcia said the next areas identified for cleanup, or enhancement, are the Westland and Richeson neighborhoods.
Public Hearings
Council hosted three public hearings on requested Conditional Use Permits for one commercial property and two short-term rental properties, ultimately approving all three.
Council voted 5-0 to approve a Conditional Use Permit for 3.57 acres located at the intersection of Commerce Street and Junction Highway, the site of a future car wash location.
Two more properties were granted Conditional Use Permits to be used as a short-term rental, following unanimous votes by council, one located at 1203 Donna Kay and the second at 729 Robinson St.
The approvals did not come without conversation and objection from two citizens, who have been vocal in the past about the number of short-term rentals being able to operate within the city as of late.
In previous meetings, council members have discussed the need for updated policy on CUPs and will host more meetings seeking public input.
“We are torn, and understand how you feel,” Eychner said to the objecting citizens. “It’s not a good situation and we want to resolve it as quickly as we can.”
Place 3 Councilmember Joe Herring, Jr., was clearly frustrated with the situation.
“We don’t have a clear policy and what’s happening in my opinion is some people are taking advantage of the absence of a policy and it’s almost causing a land rush on some streets,” Herring said. “That’s not healthy for anyone. It’s a frustrating situation.”
Appointment
Council voted 5-0 to reappoint KPD Communications Manager Frank Galvan as the City of Kerrville’s representative on the Kerr Emergency 9-1-1 Network Board of Directors.
Presentation
Eychner read a proclamation recognizing July 2022 as National Parks & Recreation Month.
She highlighted the various assets offered through the parks department and asked Parks & Recreation Director Ashlea Boyle if she would like to say a few words.
“Kerrville has 27 official parks. With eight divisions within our department and have about 50 staff,” Boyle said. “The majority of our programming we do for the community is free, so we do a lots of free movies, free concerts and things like that. Our crews do an excellent job taking care of our parks and facilities.”
Boyle brought the leadership from her department to be recognized as well.
Consent agenda
Council unanimously approved:
• City Council and Planning & Zoning Commission Joint Workshop minutes from June 28;
• City Council workshop minutes from June 28;
• City Council regular meeting minutes from June 28.
