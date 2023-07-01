Hill Country Astronomers will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, July 3, in the H-E-B Activity Room at Hill Country University Center, 2818 US-290 in Fredericksburg.
HCA member John Watson will present an introduction to the astronomical program Stellarium. It is a powerful, open source (free), planetarium program for your computer and your smart phone.
Stellarium presents a realistic sky and has many basic, as well as advanced features. It can display the sky at any time during the year and in any year. You can find what the stars looked like on your date of birth and what the next eclipse will look like where you live.
You can see the constellations, planets or closeups of the moon; watch Jupiter’s moons in their orbit; or see Saturn’s rings change their presentation over time. You can determine what interesting objects will be out on a particular night. This program is a lot of fun and very educational for youngsters and adults.
John Watson retired after 27 years in the U.S. Army and 15 years of corporate aviation. He became interested in astronomy as a child, but it did not become a passion until the mid 80s when he bought his first telescope, a used Celestron C8.
He currently has several telescopes in his observatory near Blanco, where he enjoys visual observing and astrophotography. He has been president of the Harrisburg Astronomical Society in Pennsylvania and the Hill Country Astronomers in Fredericksburg.
Most HCA members live in Central Texas. Some members are accomplished amateur astronomers; others are beginners.
No matter your experience level, you are welcome to participate in HCA. Club membership is not required to attend monthly meetings. We hope HCA can fulfill your interest in learning more about the night sky.
