A beautiful new exhibit is currently running at the Museum of Western Art, and it’s one you shouldn’t miss.
“Heavens Declare, Celebrating the Glory of the Skies” opened to rave reviews on April 1 and will be available for viewing through July 9.
Curated by museum director Darrel Beauchamp, with collaboration by artist Denise LaRue Mahlke, 10 hand-picked artists renowned for their dramatic skyscapes have compiled what Beauchamp considers to be “one of the most important exhibits ever held at the museum.”
More than 80 magnificent skyscapes in oil, pastel or graphite are in the show, which showcases the works of nationally known artists Phil Bob Borman, Russell Case, Laurel Daniel, Linda Glover Gooch, David Grossmann, David Griffin, Michael Magrin, Denise LaRue Mahlke, Phil Starke and John Taft. All works are for sale.
Art Workshops
Two workshops are being held by artists in “Heavens Declare” and are open to all levels of experience.
Advance registration is required. Find details on the museum’s website, museumofwesternart.com
• May 4-6 – “Painting Skies in Pastel” by Denise LaRue Mahlke. Mahlke’s works can be found in private and public collections throughout the U.S. and abroad. Her paintings evoke a sense of peace that “intimately connects the viewer with the place.”
This workshop will cover principles “to help the student better understand and effectively paint the beauty of the skies with a believable atmosphere, proper perspective and various interesting moods from dawn to dusk, focusing on clouds.”
Using different techniques of underpainting and pastel application, students will explore how to key a painting according to the time of day or the mood they want to convey. Students are encouraged to bring their own photographs. The fee to attend the workshop is $450.
• June 16-18 – "Compositionally Speaking" by John Taft. Taft’s intrigue with art began in the New York City area, where he grew up surrounded by the city’s major art museums.
He now calls Colorado home and finds untold inspiration for the plein air painting and superb landscape art that has brought him numerous awards and honors and been hailed repeatedly as exceptional. His many solo exhibitions share the principles of design and composition and how they are applied to the complex subject of the landscape.
Taft's workshop will include an instructional lecture on day one, followed by two days of painting the principles on location, a supplemental lecture, and group and individual critique/feedback of student paintings. The fee to attend the workshop is $450.
Beyond Heavens
Declare: REVISE
Following the close of “Heavens Declare," the Museum will open “Picks from the Vault, Works from the Permanent Collection” and “Luckenbach Legacy: Hondo’s Daughter, Artist, Author and Designer Becky Crouch Patterson” on July 16 with an open reception to be held July 16 in the evening.
Following the close of those exhibits on Sept. 17, MOWA kicks into gear with its major fundraiser, the 39th Annual Roundup Sale & Exhibition that will open Sept. 22 and feature the works of more than 30 top western artists.
The Museum of Western Art is located at 1550 Bandera Hwy., Kerrville and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is charged, but active, reserve and veteran military are always honored guests.
For more information, call (830) 896-2553 or visit the website at www. museumofwesternart.com.
