Get your cleats and shin guards out because it is that time of the year again. The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting registration for Adult Co-Ed Summer Soccer League. The team entry fee is $350 and is due by June 19. A minimum of six teams is needed to begin the league. The season will begin June 23 and will follow a standard league format. Format will be 8v8 play with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs at the end of the season.
COVID-19 Disclaimer
Due to COVID-19 there will be extra precautionary measures set in place to ensure the safety of our players, teams, and referees. City staff are following the Open Texas guidelines by the governor’s office. All spectators are encouraged to stay in their cars or set up in the parking lot; however, it is not required. Individuals should avoid being in a group larger than 10 people. Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others not in the individual’s household. Minimizing in-person contact includes maintaining six feet of separation from individuals. When maintaining six feet of separation is not feasible, other methods should be utilized to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a face covering or mask, washing or sanitizing hands frequently, and avoiding sharing utensils or other common objects. Consistent with the actions taken by many individuals across the state, all spectators should consider wearing cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth). If available, spectators should consider wearing non-medical grade face masks. The sideline substitutes are encouraged to also maintain social distancing as well until they step on to the field. Hand sanitizer will be available on site as well.
The league is designed for 18 years and older, but players 16 years of age can play with a parent waiver. Rosters will be capped at 13 players with no gender restrictions because it is a co-ed league.
Games will be played at the Kerrville Soccer Complex located at 117 Sweeper Lane. Games will be held every Tuesday and Thursday with the first game starting on June 23.
A mandatory captain’s meeting will be held on Friday, June 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Recreation Hall located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park. Teams must have representation at the meeting, with a maximum of two reps per team. Those that are interested in playing but do not have a team can contact the Parks and Recreation Department to be considered for pick up by one of the established teams; however, this is not a guarantee.
Registration packets which include the by-laws and waivers are available for pickup at the Parks and Recreation Department, located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy., and online at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
Interested in being a referee? Referees are paid $20 per game with as many as six games per week. No license is required, but it is highly preferred. If you are interested in becoming a referee, contact Justin Rodriguez, recreation coordinator, at (830) 258–1151 or justin.rodriguez@kerrvilletx.gov
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.