The annual, drive-thru flu shot clinic, co-hosted by H-E-B and Kerr County, is scheduled between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Anyone wishing to get a flu vaccination is invited to the event staged at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, located at 3785 TX-27 in Kerrville.
“Everyone can enjoy the convenience of this clinic by staying in their vehicles to receive their vaccines,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. “It’ll be drive-thru only and will be conducted on the west side of the event center. Cones will be set up to show drivers the drive-through lanes going into and exiting the show barn.”
Those seeking shots should bring their insurance or Medicare cards with them, he added. Flu protection will be the only vaccine offered during the event.
