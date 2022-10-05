After months of debates and protests over how the City of Kerrville will handle requests by property owners to create Short Term Rentals within the city limits, the Kerrville City Council approved an ordinance defining the land use table for such requests at their regular meeting on Sept. 27.
While Ordinance No. 2022-28 was approved on second reading, continued concerns and debates were launched by both council members and citizens.
Drew Paxton, planning director, offered some clarifications to questions asked following the first reading of the ordinance.
“There are no changes to the ordinance, but I did want to report back some clarifications. There were quite a few questions last time about the non-conforming status of some of the existing short term rental units,” Paxton said.
Paxton said properties that were operating as short term rentals prior to 2019 and those that were established by requesting Conditional Use Permits after 2019, but do not fall within the approved land use table, are considered “grandfathered” and are labeled “non-conforming,” meaning they can continued to operate as long as they do so continuously and do not change the “footprint” of the property.
“For about as an extensive of a list that we could come up with, this is going to include any short term rental that has gone through the CUP process, or at one time, has paid occupancy tax, whether active or not,” Paxton said. “We’re counting a total of 149 units, 45 in R1, 30 in R2, 34 in R1A, 10 in RT, five in mixed use, two in Planned Development Districts and 21 within the ETJ.”
A total of seven citizen speakers gave comment on the proposed ordinance, with more than half in favor. Concerns from those opposed were primarily owners of short term rental units that were restricted by the approved land use table.
However, Paxton said much thought was put into the restrictions on non-conforming properties in the zoning code, saying that the idea was to simplify and not complicate the process, while also reminding council that any variations would apply to other properties as well.
“It gets very complicated to dictate what expansions can be done and under what parameters,” Paxton said.
Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson commended Paxton and staff for their efforts.
“You have done everything you can to listen and try to draw that into an ordinance that hears what’s been said, and I appreciate that,” Clarkson said. “Last meeting, I mentioned that I was uncomfortable and I find that I still don’t have the level of comfort that I need to pass this on the second reading. I think there are too many specific details that I’m not quite satisfied of the answers just yet.”
Clarkson acknowledged that she is “just one vote” and said she didn’t want to hold up the process, but rather wanted to express how she was feeling.
Place 4 Councilperson Brenda Hughes said she believed that the variances granted through the Conditional Use Permit process previously have caused the current problems.
“I’m going to advocate that the short term rentals be allowed in the zones by right and not allowed in the zones that they are not allowed by right,” Hughes said.
Mayor Judy Eychner said the process has been difficult.
“We all know that,” Eychner said. “I, too, want to commend staff. This has been another long, arduous process and we know, in the end, not everyone is going to be pleased with what we have, but we are doing the very best that we can.”
She then addressed the audience, saying that she is grateful for their input and collaboration.
Hughes made a motion to approve Ordinance 2022-28 on second reading. Place 3 Councilperson Joe Herring, Jr., seconded the motion. After the vote was called, the ordinance passed 3-2, with Clarkson and Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia voting against it and Eychner, Herring and Hughes voting in favor.
STR regulations committee
The next phase of finalizing process and procedures regarding short term rentals requires permitting and operational regulations by the city.
At the Sept. 13 council meeting, it was decided that an ad hoc committee be formed to create regulations and that the guidelines for such a committee would be presented by staff last week, which it was.
Guillermo Garcia, director of innovation, explained that the scope of the committee would be to review topics dealing safety, operations, fees, penalties and compliance.
Each councilperson was allotted two nominees to the committee, who will be tasked with compiling policies and procedures to be submitted to council on Nov. 8.
To precede, Clarkson moved to pass Resolution 55-2022, creating the ad hoc committee. Hughes seconded the motion and the resolution passed unanimously.
With regard to selections for the committee, council members named the following:
• Garcia named himself and Jim Caines;
• Clarkson named herself and Keri Wilt;
• Herring named Linda Stone and Kim Richards;
• Hughes named Robin Perrin and Karen Sides;
• Eychner named only one, Maggie McGee, who will chair the commitee.
Presentations
Eychner presented J.R. Ramon, owner of JR Ramon Demolition, with a Kerrville Kindness Award for his generosity in allowing local first responders to conduct operational and joint active threat training inside the former Hal Peterson Middle School structures.
Eychner said Ramon was contacted in June by KFD Deputy Fire Chief Steven Boyd about the possibility of conducting training at the abandoned middle school.
“Mr. Ramon was more than receptive and was willing to allow police, fire and EMS to utilize the building for training,” Eychner said. “Local first emergency responders were able to develop a training plan and Mr. Ramon allowed them three full weeks to utilize the campus for public safety training. Mr. Ramon even changed his demolition schedule to allow for a safe working space for the active training. We are deeply appreciative of Mr. Ramon and JR Ramon demolition for providing for more than 200 law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel the opportunity to conduct training exercises designed to keep our children and community safe.”
Ramon said he has worked in other communities to allow such training and pointed out that he also allowed training locally in the former Sid Peterson Memorial Hospital before it was demolished in 2010.
“We do try to practice this in all the communities we are in,” Ramon said.
Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall thanked Ramon for his generosity, saying he provided an opportunity to conduct “real-world” training his officers don’t usually get to participate in.
“Being able to tear open doors and tear down doors and do all those things you don’t normally get to do in a training environment was extremely beneficial,” McCall said.
KFD Chief Maloney said his department initially planned to conduct only one week of training and was pleased to learn that they would have three weeks at the location to train.
Maloney said firefighters were able to train on multiple rooftops, conduct various search and rescue operations and utilize the opportunity to train on ladder trucks, in addition to man other training scenarios.
“We took advantage of the entire three weeks and we are very appreciative at the Kerrville Fire Department,” Maloney said.
‘World Teachers’ Day’
Eychner also read a proclamation recognizing Oct. 5, 2022 as the City of Kerrville World Teachers’ Day, introducing Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust and the KISD elementary and secondary “Teacher of the Year” Dana Dunagan and Amanda Baehre, respectively.
Other business
• Ordinance No. 2022-29 amending the city’s Code of Ordinances by changing the zoning for 7.1 acres located at 365 Clearwater Paseo Path from a multifamily Residential Zoning District to a Public and Institutional Zoning District was passed on second reading by a 5-0 vote. This is the location for the planned Public Safety Facility.
• Ordinance No. 2022-23 creating a “Planned Development District” for light commercial uses and a parking lot on 1.49 acres located in the 800 block of Clay Street and 800 block of Sidney Baker was unanimously passed on second reading, following brief discussion. While there was opposition to the ordinance, council, staff and members of the Planning & Zoning Commission were bound by a court order to approve the ordinance.
Appointment
• Council appointed Donald Chute as the alternate member of the Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Consent agenda
Council members unanimously approved five items on the consent agenda following brief discussion. The approved items are:
• A resolution adopting the Singing Wind Park Master Plan, which was created following town hall meetings and public input, as well as discussion and input from the City of Kerrville’s Parks & Recreation Advisory Board;
• An amendment to extend the term of contract for Steven G. Nail, M.D. to serve as the Kerrville Fire Department Medical Director through January 1, 2023;
• Minutes from the Kerrville City Council workshop held on Sept. 13;
• Minutes from the regular Kerrville City Council meeting held on Sept. 13, and;
• Minutes from the Kerrville City Council workshop held on Sept. 20.
