U.S. Armed Forces veterans who deployed to a combat zone, never enrolled in Veterans Administration health care, and left active duty between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013, are eligible to enroll directly for VA health care due to the PACT Act.

This special enrollment period, that lasts until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 30, gives veterans who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and other combat zones an opportunity to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for disability compensation benefits, according to Kerr County Veterans Service Officer Jennifer Sanchez.

