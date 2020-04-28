HCCNWA, SU welcome Troy Kimmel

The Hill Country Chapter of the National Weather Association, in partnership with Schreiner University, welcomes Troy Kimmel via TEAMs Live Event on Tuesday, April 21 at 7 p.m. This virtual event is free and open to the public.
Kimmel is a Senior Lecturer in Studies in Weather and Climate in the Department of Geography and the Environment at the University of Texas at Austin.
One of Austin's best-known broadcast meteorologists, he holds full membership and has earned certifications through the American Meteorological Society, the National Weather Association and the International Association of Broadcast Meteorologists.
He is a member of the Campus Safety Committee and the meteorologist supporting all athletic programs at the University of Texas. His presentation will focus on weather safety at mass gatherings and outdoor events. Moderator of this live virtual event is Dr. Matt Robinson, SU Assistant Professor of Exercise Science and Sports Management.
This event is free and open to the public. To attend, click on the TEAMS Live Event link located at schreiner.edu/about/schreiner-university-event-calendar or www. hcnwa.club.
For more information contact Tanya Jimenez at 792-7311 or tljimenez@schreiner.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.