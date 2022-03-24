City hosts ribbon-cutting for new Loop 534 groundwater well

Kerrville City Council members recently held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate completion of a new groundwater well located near Loop 534, the newest of the city’s 11 groundwater water wells. The Loop 534 groundwater well was developed in partnership with the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District (HGCD) and can produce more than 700 gallons of fresh groundwater per minute. The well taps into the Ellenburger Aquifer and will be the third most productive groundwater well site in the City of Kerrville’s water production system. This one well alone meets 30 percent of the city’s current daily water demand.
The City of Kerrville currently obtains its potable water supplies from a diverse set of sources such as surface water (Guadalupe River), groundwater from local aquifers, and utilization of aquifer storage and recovery (ASR) of surface water. In fact, the city has more than one billion gallons of stored surface water in the ASR system.
The city has also proactively utilized reclaimed water for more than 20 years to responsibly relieve demand for potable water being used for irrigation purposes.
One of the main goals of the city’s 100-year Long Range Water Supply Plan is to identify, evaluate and select water supply strategies that could be implemented by Kerrville to meet future water supply needs.
Developing groundwater wells in the Ellenburger Aquifer was one of the top strategies identified in the plan.
The city plans to continue partnering with HGCD on additional exploration of the Ellenburger Aquifer, and extends its sincere gratitude to the volunteer geologists who have dedicated numerous years towards exploring our local underground aquifer systems.
To review the city’s Long Range Water Supply Plan, please visit https://www.kerrvilletx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/35169/2018_Report_Kerrville_Long_Range_Water_Plan_Final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.