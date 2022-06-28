‘Prescribed burning’ topic of HCMN meeting June 27

The Texas Master Naturalist, Hill Country Chapter continues to have in-person monthly chapter meetings.
The next chapter meeting and advanced training session is open to the public and will be held on Monday, June 27. The monthly chapter meetings and advanced training sessions are hybrid, which means you have the option to attend in-person (at Upper Guadalupe River Authority in Kerrville), via Zoom or Live Stream via Facebook. Pre-registration is required to attend the chapter meeting session via Zoom.
Doors open at UGRA at 6 p.m. for socializing. A short business meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. and the advanced training session is from 7-8 p.m. There is no cost to attend. The UGRA Building is located at 125 Lehmann Drive, Suite 100 in Kerrville.
Prescribed Burning in the
Texas Hill Country
Presenter Cullom Simpson, wildlife biologist, will discuss the history of prescribed fire, where we have come from and where we may be going with prescribed fire, and its uses for large and small landowners as a habitat management tool.
Simpson is a wildlife biologist with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Bell, Coryell, and Williamson counties. He grew up in Boerne, Texas on property where he learned his liking for the outdoors. Cullom attended Tarleton State University where he received his undergraduate degree in wildlife management. After Tarleton, Cullom attended Sul Ross State University where he obtained his masters degree through Borderlands Research Institute, studying the influence of black-tailed prairie dogs on vegetation and cattle grazing in the Marathon Basin.
For information about the local chapter and how to become a Texas Master Naturalist, visit www.txmn. org/hillcountry.
