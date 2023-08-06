Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas, has announced the students graduating and/or achieving the Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester.
Graduates
Graduates
ASU conferred 830 undergraduate and graduate degrees on 825 graduates during the 2023 spring commencement exercises on May 12-13 at the ASU Junell Center/Stephens Arena.
Graduates from the Kerrville area include:
• Esther Bowers of Kerrville (78028), Master of Education in Coaching, Sport, Rec. Fit Admin.;
• Vannessa Dominguez of Mountain Home (78058), Bachelor of Science in Ag Science and Ldrshp Sec Cert.;
• Taylor Fender of Kerrville (78028), Bachelor of Science in Health Science Professions in Health Science Professions;
• Cameron Poole of Kerrville (78028), Bachelor of Science in Animal Science, summa cum laude;
• Corey Smith of Kerrville (78028), Doctor of Physical Therapy in Physical Therapy.
Dean’s List
To be eligible for the ASU Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain a 3.25 or better grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Students from the Kerrville area making the Dean’s List are:
• Gloria Bautista of Kerrville, Communication;
• Emma Bryant of Kerrville, Health Science Professions;
• Vannessa Dominguez of Mountain Home, Ag Science and Ldrshp Sec Cert.;
• Emma Krehbiel of Kerrville, Economics;
• Scott Lopez of Kerrville, Computer Science;
• Ashleigh Loyd of Kerrville, Social Work;
• Sofie Marquardt of Kerrville, English;
• Caeden Moody of Kerrville, Physics;
• Macaleigh Moody of Kerrville, Studio Art;
• Cameron Poole of Kerrville, Animal Science;
• Hailey Rayburn of Center Point, Communication;
• Trenton Robbins of Kerrville, Engineering Fundamentals CE;
• Samantha Roberts of Mountain Home, Animal Science.
