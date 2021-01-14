The Kerr Arts & Cultural Center opened four new exhibits over the weekend and hosted an artist reception on Saturday.
Two exhibits currently hang in the Avery Gallery.
“Magical Encounters,” featuring original works by artist Gaby Rico and “Indigenous Warriors & Rituals of Meso America,” created by Andy Villareal, were introduced to the public on Jan. 7 and will hang through Feb. 13.
In the Cornels Gallery, the Kerrville Art Club Annual Art Exhibition is now on display, featuring original works by local artists.
“GAGAWORK: A Sampler” was installed in the Derby Gallery, featuring colorful, unique pieces by members of the Gentilechi Aegis Gallery Association.
All exhibits opened on Jan. 7 and will be on display through Feb. 13.
KACC is located at 228 Earl Garrett and is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
