The City of Kerrville Municipal Court reopened the lobby effective Friday, May 1, at 8 a.m.
The court will follow CDC guidelines and maintain six-foot social distancing within the lobby. There will be limited access to the lobby and signage will be posted.
Even though the lobby will be open, all court proceedings are canceled through June 1.
Staff is available in person or by phone, and is currently accepting all forms of payment. Persons wanting to pay their citations still have the following options:
• Appear in person at the court office, located at 301 McFarland St.;
• Pay online at www.kerrvilletx.gov;
• Utilize Jack kiosk, located at the court office at 301 McFarland St.;
• Contact the court office at 257-2388 to make payment over the phone.
Send correspondence to the court office at Kerrville Municipal Court, 301 McFarland St., Kerrville TX, 78028, or reach them through email at municourtinfo@kerrvilletx.gov.
The court office has also installed a drop mail box for submitting correspondence or people may also send a fax to (830) 792-5773.
Anyone having any questions or concerns regarding their case with the Kerrville Municipal Court, do not hesitate to contact them at 257-2388.
