Council continues STR debate

Kerrville City Council members completed a marathon 4-hour session highlighted by continued discussion and new action toward settling ongoing debates regarding short-term rental units within the city limits at its regular meeting held Sept. 13.
Tasked with creating an ordinance and policy to address ongoing debate regarding the increasingly popular requests for Conditional Use Permits to allow for short-term rental units to be marketed by local property owners, city staff presented two draft ordinances to council last week, the first of which was Ordinance No. 2022-28, amending the zoning code to include short-term rental districts.
“This is a recommendation from the Planning & Zoning Commission to amend Chapter 60 of the zoning code as it relates to short-term rental units, where they are located and the supplementary requirements for those,” Planning Director Drew Paxton said.
Paxton said during the process of creating the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, short-term rentals became a topic of interest, and in 2019, the Conditional Use Permit process was established for multiple residential districts.
“So we could start to test the waters and see what type of regulations or limitations would need to be in place,” Paxton said. “Over the summer, we have had several public meetings, joint workshops with Planning & Zoning Commission and town hall meetings, and captured them both in the zoning code amendment and a short-term rental permit amendment,” Paxton said.
Regarding the zoning amendment, Paxton said staff is recommending limiting short-term rentals and eliminating Conditional Use Permits.
“Allowing, by right, short-term rentals in R-1A, R-3, RT, Downtown Arts & Culture and Mixed use Districts,” Paxton said. “In the R1A, including a 250-ft. separation from any adjacent short-term rental unit,” Paxton said.
“Planning & Zoning Commission did discuss the 250-ft. separation, specifically looking to see if staff could possibly address, in a different manner, to the front and rear of the properties,” Paxton said. “As that would impact more properties than they were initially anticipating.”
Paxton provided multiple illustrations to show how the buffer might look within a residential neighborhood.
“Looking at the zoning map, that does concentrate short-term rentals to the core business area and the core of the city,” Paxton said.
After hearing from 11 citizens speakers during the public hearing on the proposed ordinance, with residents applauding city efforts and real estate investors criticizing the limitations within the proposed ordinance, City Manager E.A. Hoppe offered clarification.
“Quick clarification again, because there were some P&Z comments in regards to the radius requirement and the desire to look at another option. Remember, the reason we got here was we were given a policy directive from both P&Z and council about the desire to try to reduce saturation within a given area,” Hoppe said. “We coupled that with a balance of trying to provide ease of clarification, both to the general public and where they’re able to look at investment properties and what the rights are on those properties.”
Hoppe said staff felt the proposed buffer plan would be much easier for the general public to understand using Geographic Information System Mapping.
“If 250 (feet) is not the correct radius for reducing the saturation, please give us a different number,” Hoppe said.
Councilperson Place 2 Kim Clarkson said she appreciated the hard work put forth by staff, but claimed she was not comfortable with the ordinance as written, highlighting the next proposed ordinance on the agenda also details regulations regarding short-term rentals.
“I know I’ve written a lot of knows, but I don’t know if I could go through and write up a draft that I would be satisfied with tonight,” Clarkson said.
She said the two ordinances are inter-related and changing one then changes the other.
“I would rather pass them together,” Clarkson said.
Councilperson Place 3 Joe Herring, Jr., said discussing items in public can sometimes be awkward, because law prohibits council from discussing agenda items in advance of the meetings.
“It’s like watching the sausage being made,” Herring said. “For the five of us, we have heard everyone. We have carefully listened to everyone. Some of you we agree with, and some of you we don’t agree with. Some of us on the council agree with each other and some of us don’t, but talking about it in public is what we must do.”
Herring pointed out the town halls and workshops on the issue that included public input.
“I wish we could proceed with one of these and if the buffer is a problem, let’s strike the buffer,” Herring said. “But, if we don’t do anything, what is our next step?”
Herring then pointed out the diligence of city staff.
“As we are up here trying to figure out what his best for this town that we all love, please know that we’ve asked the staff to do something and they have come back with something and that’s the first step,” Herring said. “Don’t fault the staff. We’re the ones that asked them to do it. We told them we need this, this and this and this is what they’ve come back with and this is our first swing.”
Councilperson Place 4 Brenda Hughes said her concerns involve the rights of citizens.
“My biggest issue is the private property rights,” Hughes said. “And, to speak to what one of our audience members talked about … why is it fair to have one (short-term rental) here, but not one there if they are both in the same zone. I have a problem with that.”
Hughes said her preference would be to allow STRs in zones where they are allowed by right, with no restrictions.
“I think if the zone says they should be allowed, then they should be allowed,” Hughes said. “And, the zones where they are not allowed, there should be no CUPs (Conditional Use Permits.)”
Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia said he was in favor of eliminating the 250-ft. buffer requirement and echoed Hughes’ beliefs regarding property rights.
Mayor Judy Eychner added to the discussion.
“I think one thing to mention is that there was a Code Review Committee that spent a lot of time on the zones,” Eychner said.
Ultimately, council approved by a 5-0 vote the ordinance on first reading, however, the 250-ft. buffer requirement was eliminated.
Permitting, inspection
After the previous lengthly discussion on STR zoning, council began discussions on the proposed Ordinance No. 2022-30, providing for requirements for permitting and inspections through Article VI entitled “Bed and Breakfast Inns and Short-Term Rental Units.”
Paxton said council had been briefed on the highlights of the proposed ordinance that would create requirements for separate permits for STRs and Bed and Breakfast Inns during an afternoon workshop prior to the council meeting.
“This ordinance will establish a permit for short-term rentals to operate within the city, both non-conforming, those with a Conditional Use Permit and those moving forward,” Paxton said. “As drafted, it’s an annual permit that would expire at the end of the calendar year each year, so it would have a renewal.”
Paxton described the proposed application process, inspection process, permit use and how violations of these permits would be addressed by city staff.
Clarkson questioned Paxton on how the city would handle STRs that were “grandfathered” should the new ordinance be passed, which spurred on a host of questions by council, including what would happen if a property owner increased the footprint of their property.
Paxton said the CUP would be void under the proposed ordinance.
“I have several pages of comments and I also have some items specifically within the ordinance,” Clarkson said. “But, I don’t know how far we are planning to go down that road.”
Eychner suggested council hear from scheduled citizen speakers first.
Citizen comments, for the most part, mirrored concerns already posed by council members.
However, real estate investor Larry Howard pointed out issues not been discussed.
“I think you’re looking for a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist,” Howard said. “So, if we had the fire department out every week and the police department out, and building services and code review and everybody else … this did not start from a public safety standpoint. This started from a Conditional Use Permit that was built in there for hotel tax only and when the first one got to Planning & Zoning and the first one started saying ‘Not in my neighborhood’ and they got a forum and they got a voice … there are 30 or 40 people that have spoken at all of these meetings and town forums and they are the ones driving this thing we are looking at tonight. There’s 23,500 people that live in this town that vote and pay taxes every single day. I’m their neighbor and you’re their neighbor and I don’t appreciate this ordinance and I’m not in favor of it at all.”
In the end, all council members unanimously chose to create an ad hoc committee, consisting of neighborhood residents and STR owners to help find a solution that benefits all.
The details of how the committee would be made up will be proposed at the next council meeting.
Presentations
Zachary Reyna was presented with a Kerrville Kindness Award by Eychner, saying, Reyna was diagnosed with an inoperable brain aneurism as a child and has battled through countless surgeries and treatments to work tirelessly for others, including:
• Serving as an ambassador for the Make-A-Wish Foundation;
• Raising charitable donations through the Macy’s Letters to Santa program and Ronald McDonald House Coke tab collections;
• Collecting toys and other items for Dell Children’s Hospital and the Texas Lions Camp;
• Hosting an annual fundraiser for Making A Difference Zachary Reyna Scholarship, which grants scholarships to students going into the medical field;
• Serving at the annual Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner, and;
• Providing many other donations and services to those in need in Kerrville and surrounding areas.
When asked if he would like to speak, young Reyna simply said “I want to make a difference in people’s lives.”
Flanked by his family, friends and medical support team, Reyna received a standing ovation upon receiving his award.
Proclamation
Eychner also issued a proclamation recognizing Sept. 17-23 as U.S. Constitution Week, honoring the signing of the United States Constitution 235 years ago. Joining Eychner were members of the Major James Kerr Chapter, NSDAR of Kerrville, the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Other business
• Council voted 5-0 to approve a Conditional Use Permit for a Short-Term Rental Unit for the owners of property located at 510 Preston Trail. The permit was restricted to the “Casita” behind the home and not the main residence.
• Council unanimously approved Ordinance No. 2022-29 on first reading, amending zoning for a 7.1 acre tract of land located at 365 Clearwater Paseo, which will be the site of the voter-approved Public Safety Facility. The proposed zoning change is from Multifamily Residential Zoning District to Public and Institutional Zoning District.
• Ordinance No. 2022-25 was unanimously approved via roll call vote on second reading to approve the fiscal year 2023 annual budget for the City of Kerrville;
• Ordinance No. 2022-26 voted 5-0 during a roll call vote to levy a tax rate of 0.5750 cents (per $100 valuation) for the upcoming year;
• Noting that council policy has not been revised since 1991, City of Kerrville Parks & Recreation Director Ashlea Boyle presented Resolution No. 51-2022, establishing a policy of the city council to set the city’s Parkland Dedication Fees for Fiscal Years 2023 through 2026, to which council voted 5-0 to approve;
• Council voted 4-0, with Councilperson Place 3 Joe Herring, Jr., recusing himself, to submit a request to the Kerrville Economic Improvement Corporation for a downtown infrastructure and beautification project along Clay Street from Main Street to Water Street and Water Street from clay Street to Sidney Baker;
• Council voted 4-0, with Councilperson Place 3 Joe Herring, Jr., recusing himself, to submit a request to the Kerrville Economic Improvement Corporation for Phase 1 of the Downtown River Trail extension from the Tranquility Island Bridge to the Scenic Downtown Overlook;
• Council voted 5-0 to submit a request to the Kerrville Economic Improvement Corporation for funding of a proposed Fitness Court at Louise Hays Park.
Board appointments
• Council unanimously approved the appointment of six local students to the Kerrville Area Youth Leadership Academy, those students are Madison Collins, Gracelyn Geurin, Ellie Harper, Peter Lockwood, Corbyn Loftin, and Rylee Paxton;
• Council voted 5-0 to appoint Eychner as the City of Kerrville delegate to the 2022 Texas Municipal League Annual Conference business meeting.
• Council unanimously approved the appointment of Tammie Heathman to the Senior Services Advisory Council.
Consent Agenda
After brief discussions on four items, council unanimously approved the following consent agenda items:
• Resolution No. 54-2022, approving the budget for the Kerr Emergency 9-1-1 Network for the fiscal year 2023;
• Resolution No. 53-2022, providing for the city’s approval of the Kerr Central Appraisal District’s fiscal year 2023 budget;
• First amendment to the inter-local agreement between Kerr County and the City of Kerrville for the provision of animal control services within the city and services of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library for residents of Kerr County. This amendment proposes extend the existing agreement for six years, renewable annually;
• Contract with BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC for the repair of the railing on the Arcadia Loop Bridge in the amount of $91,762.16. The repairs are necessary following an automobile accident that caused the damage. Insurance proceeds are reported to be paying for the damage;
• City Council Workshop minutes from Aug. 23, and;
• City Council regular meeting minutes from Aug. 23.
