Council continues STR debate
drew paxton, City of Kerrville Planning Director, provides information on the extensive details put forth in creating draft ordinances designed to help relieve recent frustration with short-term rental units within the city.

Kerrville City Council members completed a marathon 4-hour session highlighted by continued discussion and new action toward settling ongoing debates regarding short-term rental units within the city limits at its regular meeting held Sept. 13.

Tasked with creating an ordinance and policy to address ongoing debate regarding the increasingly popular requests for Conditional Use Permits to allow for short-term rental units to be marketed by local property owners, city staff presented two draft ordinances to council last week, the first of which was Ordinance No. 2022-28, amending the zoning code to include short-term rental districts.

