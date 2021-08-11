On Monday, Aug. 9, the City of Kerrville Street Division will close Jefferson Street between Hays Street and Francisco Lemos Street in preparation for paving that will start Thursday, Aug. 12. Weather permitting, this full road closure is expected to reopen on Friday, Aug. 13.
Barricades will block entry to this area, but residents living in this section of Jefferson St., trash trucks and postal carriers will be permitted access. Public safety personnel should consider alternate routes.
