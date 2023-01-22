The Center Point Lion's Club will sponsor the annual Chili Supper and silent auction on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the school cafeteria.
Funds raised will support scholarships for high school seniors.
The public is invited to attend.
