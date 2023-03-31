The Hill Country Arts Foundation is seeking artisans of all mediums to display and sell their handcrafted items for our exclusive 2023 Summer ArtMart Exhibition.
The show will run from June 30 to July 28, a full four weeks of display.
For area artists looking for an outlet to sell their work during the busy summer season, HCAF offers a wonderful opportunity to have their work in our gallery. And the best thing is, they don’t even have to be there.
The deadline for entry is April 21.
Visit our website at www.hcaf. com for an application and information on the show.
The HCAF Duncan-McAshan Gallery at the Point is located at 120 Point Theatre Road in Ingram.
For more information on visual arts programs, call (830) 367-5121.
