For the first time, the Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting an Adult Basketball League in Carver Park, 820 Webster Ave. The league is set to begin April 14, with games on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The team entry fee is $275 and is due by April 3. Late registration will be accepted through April 10, and the late registration fee is $325.
A minimum of five teams are needed to begin a league. Games will be 5v5 with 12 maximum on a roster. The league is designed for 18 years and older, but 16+ years of age can play with a parent waiver.
Team registration packets including the by-laws and waivers, and are available for pickup at the Parks and Recreation Department, located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy., and online at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
A mandatory captain’s meeting will be held on Friday, April 10 at Carver Park, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Teams must have representation at the meeting, with a maximum of two reps per team. Those that are interested in playing but do not have a team can contact the Parks and Recreation Department to be considered for pick up by one of the established teams; however, this is not a guarantee.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall.
