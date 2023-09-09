Do you know your Precinct Chair or your County Chair? Do you know what the roles are for these respective positions? Or are these words foreign to you?
The Republican Women of Kerr County will be hosting David Stein as their guest speaker for their September General Meeting. Currently serving as the vice-president of the Texas Republican County Chairmen's Association, Stein will discuss "The Role of your Chairs: County and Precinct."
The Texas Republican County Chairmen's Association is a grassroots organization of current and former elected County Chairmen of the Republican Party in Texas. The TRCCA works with County Chairmen to better enable them to perform their duties. Additionally, TRCCA works with the Republican Party of Texas, and the Republican National Committee to establish and promote the principles of the Republican Party.
The Republican Women of Kerr County September General Meeting will take place on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Inn of the Hills. In addition to regular business duties, the club continues to collect needed items for the Border Care Project.
These are items collected and distributed to law enforcement officers working to keep our border safe. Requested donated items include, but are not limited to: powder electrolytes, band-aids, sunscreen, bug repellent, latex gloves, wipes, and snacks.
Collection of these items will continue to take place at the regularly scheduled RWKC general meetings for the remainder of the year.
Republican Women of Kerr County general meetings take place at the Inn of the Hills. Doors open at 11:15 a.m., with the meeting beginning at noon.
The community is invited to attend RWKC meetings and hear important topics from various speakers.
Reservations are required in advance by registering online at rwkctx.org or via email at rwkcreservations@gmail. com. Tickets are $22 per person. Business casual dress is requested.
