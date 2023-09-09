Do you know your Precinct Chair or your County Chair? Do you know what the roles are for these respective positions? Or are these words foreign to you?

The Republican Women of Kerr County will be hosting David Stein as their guest speaker for their September General Meeting. Currently serving as the vice-president of the Texas Republican County Chairmen's Association, Stein will discuss "The Role of your Chairs: County and Precinct."

